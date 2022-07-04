Lebanese PM criticizes Hezbollah over drone provocation

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister has criticized the militant group Hezbollah for sending three unmanned aircraft over an Israeli gas installation. A statement from his office on Tuesday said that the Iran-backed group’s actions were “unacceptable” and renewed support for ongoing U.S.-mediated maritime border talks with Israel. The Israeli military on Saturday said it shot down three drones over recently installed Karish gas field over the Mediterranean Sea, which Lebanon claims is in disputed territory. U.S.-mediated talks between the two countries kicked off in October 2020, with senior U.S. energy envoy routinely visiting officials in Beirut and Tel Aviv.