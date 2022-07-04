NASA satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A satellite the size of a microwave oven successfully broke free from its orbit around Earth and is headed toward the moon. It’s the latest step in NASA’s plan to land astronauts on the lunar surface again. But it’s been an unusual journey already for the Capstone satellite. It was launched six days ago from New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula by the company Rocket Lab in one of their small Electron rockets. It will take another four months for the satellite to reach the moon, as it cruises along using minimal energy. Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck told The Associated Press it was hard to put his excitement into words.