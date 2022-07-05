Albanian jailed for life over killing of 2 Czech tourists

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Supreme Court has upheld a life sentence imposed on a local man for the killing of two Czech tourists during a carjacking robbery in 2015. Sokol Mjacaj, 27, was convicted of killing the two tourists in Prekal village, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital Tirana. Mjacaj admitted to the killings and said he had aimed to rob the couple. Local media said he was arrested after trying to sell a camera that had belonged to the Czechs. Tuesday’s verdict follow’s Mjacaj’s appeal against two previous guilty rulings by lower courts. The number of Czech tourists visiting Albania has increased significantly in recent years. Most come by car.