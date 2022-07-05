Blinken sets G-20 meeting with Chinese FM; silent on Russia

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart this week in Indonesia at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 bloc of nations. The State Department says Blinken will see China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali at the gathering of the world’s leading industrialized nations. But, it was silent on whether Blinken would also meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will also be attending the G-20 event. The U.S. and China are at severe odds over numerous issues ranging from trade and human rights to Taiwan and disputes in the South China Sea. They are also divided over Russia’s war in Ukraine, with China supporting the Russian explanation for the conflict.