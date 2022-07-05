British Airways cancels hundreds more summer flights

LONDON (AP) — British Airways says it will cancel hundreds more summer flights after previously announced cuts in scheduled flights proved insufficient to ease travel disruptions. The announcement on Tuesday will affect tens of thousands of travelers planning to fly from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports. The airline said in the spring that it would cancel 10% of its flights between April and October to avoid grounding flights on the day of departure. The new cancellations take the figure to around 11%. The airline says it’s offering customers refunds or rebooking on other flights. Airlines in Europe, the United States and elsewhere are suffering from staff shortages combined with surging demand following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.