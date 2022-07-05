Hurricane Bonnie drives westward off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Bonnie is moving in the Pacific roughly parallel to Mexico’s southern coast, after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean, dropping heavy rain and contributing to two deaths. Forecasters say they expect the hurricane to pose no threat to land as it moves generally westward farther out into the Pacific. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph on Tuesday. It was centered 210 miles south-southwest of the Mexican resort town of Zihuatanejo and moving west-northwest at 17 mph.