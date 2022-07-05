July Fourth event shooting causes panic in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scores of people watching a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia ran for cover when gunshots rang out shortly after the show had started. The gunfire forced them to leave behind strollers and other personal items as they sought refuge from what many feared was an active shooter. Two Philadelphia police officers working at the event suffered graze wounds in the gunfire Monday in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum. The shooting came just hours after another holiday shooting in suburban Chicago left at least six people dead and at least 30 wounded.