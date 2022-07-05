Monsoon rains lash Pakistan; 6 killed in country’s southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say at least six people, including women and children, were killed when the roofs of their homes collapsed in heavy rains lashing southwestern Baluchistan province and other parts of the country. There are fears the death toll could be higher as several people went missing after flash flooding hit Baluchistan’s remote areas overnight. That’s according to a statement from the provincial disaster management agency. Authorities say the latest spell of torrential rains, which started on Monday and continued on Tuesday, also damaged dozens of homes in Baluchistan. Floods triggered by seasonal monsoon rains wreak havoc in Pakistan every year, killing dozens.