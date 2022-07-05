Pope’s envoy is joyfully welcomed by faithful in South Sudan

By DENG MACHOL

Associated Press

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Hundreds of people braved a scorching sun Tuesday to welcome Pope Francis’ envoy to South Sudan’s capital, Juba, where many were disappointed last month when the pontiff canceled a trip to this East African country. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, was received by religious leaders, government officials, and residents who sang and danced upon his arrival. Francis had sought to promote peace in South Sudan and Congo — two African countries long wrestling with deadly violence — before he canceled the trip. His envoy, Parolin, this week will visit a remote camp for internally displaced people. He also will meet with South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Vice President Riek Machar and U.N. officials in the country.