Turkish police break up LGBTQ Pride march; 30 detained

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police in Turkey’s capital have broken up a LGBTQ Pride march and detained dozens of people. Turkish authorities have banned LGBTQ events. Around 50 people holding rainbow flags nevertheless marched toward a main park on Tuesday to mark the end of Pride Month. Police officers prevented the group from reaching the park, detaining the participants on a busy street in central Ankara. Some of the marchers were forced to the ground. Passers-by tried to physically intervene or pleaded with officers to let them go. Organizers say at least 30 people were detained. A small group of Islamists held a counter-demonstration to the Pride march near the park.