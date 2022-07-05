UK climate protesters glue themselves to Constable frame

Skip to Content
LONDON (AP) — Police say two climate change protesters have been arrested after they glued themselves to the frame of a famous John Constable painting hanging in Britain’s National Gallery. The two, from the protest group “Just Stop Oil,” stepped over a rope barrier and covered “The Hay Wain” on Monday with large sheets of paper depicting “an apocalyptic vision of the future” of the landscape. They then each placed a hand on the frame of the oil painting and protested as security staff ushered out tourists and a group of schoolchildren. The gallery said later that the painting “suffered minor damage to its frame” and “disruption” on the surface of the varnish, but both were fixed.

