Published 7:14 AM

US seeks focus on ‘urgent’ needs of Ukraine at Swiss meeting

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

LUGANO, Switzerland (AP) — A top U.S. diplomat urged allies of Ukraine to help the war-battered country meet its “immediate and urgent” needs, as scores of countries wrapped up a two-day conference aimed to help Ukraine recover from Russia war when it ends one day. US ambassador Scott Miller added a dose of urgency to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano. Ukraine’s prime minister a day earlier presented a $750 billion plan to help his country both recover now where possible as well as in the immediate aftermath of the war and over the long term.

