Wimbledon’s all-white clothing bothers some, delights others

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The All England Club’s strict guidelines about wearing white clothing are seen by some players as out-of-date rules. Others appreciate the charm and uniqueness. Put Nick Kyrgios in the former camp. He violated the letter of the stipulations by trading in his all-white grass-court shoes for a red-and-white pair of basketball sneakers and swapping out his white hat for a red one after winning at Centre Court to reach the quarterfinals. He wishes the rules would change. He also acknowledged he doesn’t expect them to. Before Wimbledon began Kyrgios said the event doesn’t care about what looks cool.