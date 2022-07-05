Yemen officials: Explosion at arms depot kills 3 people

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni medical officials say an explosion at an arms depot has killed three people and wounded 18 in the southern province of Abyan. Tuesday’s blast took place in the town of Lawdar. Yemeni officials say many of the wounded have critical injuries and that they fear the death toll could rise further. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and forced the internationally recognized government into exile.