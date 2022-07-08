2 men gored while running with bulls at Pamplona festival

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The third bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival has ended with the event’s first goring of the year. A Pamplona hospital spokesperson said a bull horn injured two men in the leg. They were among seven people who needed to be treated at the hospital following Saturday’s running of the bulls. Thousands of runners scampered to avoid the charging animals. Many ended up piled on top of each other in the narrow cobblestone streets of the course. The Pamplona festival was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises” and draws visitors from around the world.