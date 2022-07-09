Abe’s killing haunts Japan with questions on handmade guns

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent shudders through low-crime, orderly Japan. The 16-inch-long handmade gun confiscated from the suspect looked crude, more like a propellant made of pipes taped together and filled with explosives. A raid of his home turned up several such guns. Homemade weapons are more difficult to trace and rarely used in Japan, where most attacks involve stabbings, dousing a place with gasoline and setting it ablaze, or running haywire on the street in a vehicle. Police say strict gun control laws likely made the suspect choose a handcrafted weapon. Experts agree there were obvious lapses in Abe’s security and say his guards were caught asleep while others say they became complacent in a generally peaceful nation.