Pakistani TV anchor released, days after arrest in capital

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government lawyer says a prominent TV anchorperson was released following his arrest earlier this week near Islamabad and after a high court granted him bail in one case and dismissed other cases against him. The lawyer says Imran Riaz Khan was released on bail for 10 days, until his next hearing on charges of “inciting people for agitation and creating chaos.” A total of 17 cases were registered against Khan in different cities in Punjab, the country’s most populated province. The other cases were dismissed. Khan is known for his blogs on social media and for publicly supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two are not related.