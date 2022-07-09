Police: Florida woman hides mother’s body in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is charged with failing to report her mother’s death more than two months after the woman’s body was found in a freezer in the home they shared. The 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday and also charged with tampering with evidence. Sebastian police found her 93-year-old mother’s body after conducting a welfare check in late April. The daughter told investigators she bought the deep freezer and put her mother’s body in it so she could keep receiving her disability payments. An investigation showed the woman died of natural causes and that she was dead for two weeks before being put in the freezer.