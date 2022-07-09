Russia continues to ‘raise true hell,’ Ukraine governor says

By MARIA GRAZIA MURRU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional official in eastern Ukraine says Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the country’s industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause. Deadly shelling was reported in Ukraine’s east and south, and the war’s death toll continued to rise. The Ukrainian government urged people in Russian-held areas in the south to evacuate “by all possible means” so the occupying forces can’t use them as human shields during a Ukrainian offensive. Authorities said that Russian shelling killed five people in Donetsk province and Russian missiles killed two in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih.