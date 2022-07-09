US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Thailand as the Biden administration moves to show its commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of China’s push for influence in the region. Blinken went to Bangkok to meet Sunday with senior Thai officials and democracy activists from neighboring Myanmar after attending an international conference in Indonesia, where he also raised concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness. Like its predecessors, the Biden administration has watched China’s rapid growth and sought to hold it to international standards without significant success. Blinken said Saturday that China’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine poses a threat to the rules-based order, complicating already tense relations between Washington and Beijing.