Israeli PM calls for Saudi relations ahead of Biden visit

By EMILY ROSE

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has expressed hope that his country will establish formal diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. Yair Lapid issued the call on Sunday, days before President Joe Biden visits the two countries as part of a regional visit. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations, but have shared clandestine security ties over a mutual enmity of regional arch-rival Iran. It has long been rumored to be among a handful of Arab states weighing open ties with Israel. Lapid says, “Israel extends its hand to all the countries of the region. He says Biden will carry “a message of peace and hope from us” to Saudi Arabia.