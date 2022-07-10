Nigeria’s troubled northwest battles child malnutrition

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is grappling with child malnutrition in its troubled northwest region where armed groups have been targeting rural communities. The food crisis is worsened by an already existing hunger in this part of the West African nation which government statistics say has a 40% poverty rate. Some displaced persons told The Associated Press that they are left to beg for food, with help often not coming from the government. Nigerian authorities say the conflict-ridden northwest has become a new priority area. As Nigeria’s jihadi insurgency in the northeast has abated somewhat, the violence in the northwest has worsened, according to authorities.