Russia’s information war expands through Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on, the Kremlin is expanding its information war throughout Eastern Europe, spreading propaganda and disinformation blaming NATO and the West for its Ukraine invasion. In Bulgaria, a senior official says Russia was paying influential journalists and political analysts for posting pro-Russian content online. Researchers have also identified fake accounts spreading Russian talking points. Experts say Russia sees such efforts as a highly cost effective alternative to traditional tools of war and diplomacy. Russia seeks to shift the blame for its invasion of Ukraine, the ensuing refugee crisis and rising prices for food and fuel.

