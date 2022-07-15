San Francisco airport terminal evacuated due to bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal was evacuated due to a bomb threat and authorities say they found a potentially incendiary device. The San Francisco Police Department says one person is in custody. The bomb threat was reported around 8:15 p.m. Friday and authorities discovered a suspicious package. Investigators at the airport “deemed the item possibly incendiary.” A man was taken into custody but other details were not immediately available. Police said the terminal was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.” Hundreds of travelers were forced to leave the terminal. A spokesperson for the airport did not immediately return a request for comment.

