U.S. officials: States getting more monkeypox vaccine soon

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say more than 100,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine are on the way to states in the next few days. And several million more are coming in the months ahead. Friday’s announcement described the government’s latest attempts to keep up with a surprising international outbreak accounting for hundreds of newly reported U.S. cases every day. In a call with reporters, officials said they expect cases to keep rising for at least several more weeks. They also acknowledged that vaccine supply hasn’t been keeping up with the demand seen in New York, California and some other places.

