Man shot and killed by off-duty police in DC’s Wharf area

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., say an off-duty police officer has shot and killed a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun in the area of a Southwest Washington entertainment district. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III says the fatal encounter took place shortly after 9 p.m. in area of The Wharf. The district of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues runs along the Potomac River. Contee says two off-duty officers had observed the man pointing a handgun while on a pier just outside of a restaurant and “engaged” the man. He says at least one shot was fired by police.

