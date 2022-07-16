North Macedonia parliament OKs deal to set EU bid in motion

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has approved a French proposal that opens the way for negotiations to join the European Union and overcome Bulgarian objections. There were 68 votes in favor of the proposal Saturday in the 120-member chamber, with the leftist coalition, which has 61 seats, getting the backing of small ethnic Albanian parties. Opposition lawmakers left the chamber in protest, abstaining from the vote. Protesters gathered again outside Parliament, as they have done for the last 10 days. Under the proposal, North Macedonia would commit to changing its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority and protect minority rights. But that may be a difficult thing to do, since it requires 80 votes.

