Scholz: Germany’s increased coal, oil use will be temporary

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany’s decision to reactivate coal and oil-fired power plants to relieve energy shortages because of the war in Ukraine is only temporary and his government remains committed to doing “everything” to combat the climate crisis. In a video message Saturday, Scholz expressed regret over Germany’s decision to fire up 16 dormant fossil fuel power plants and extend the operating permission for 11 more amid fears of further cuts in natural gas supplies from Russia. He insisted that Germany remains committed to ending its greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and noted a recent package of measures approved by parliament to boost the rollout of renewable energy. Environmentalists say the government could be doing much more.

