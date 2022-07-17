4 dead after small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday. They say the Piper was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna. The FAA says the Piper crashed into a field east of a runway and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond. Two people were in each plane and city fire department officials say all four died. Their names, ages and hometowns were not immediately released. The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.