Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality. Two blazes that have been consuming pine forests for six days running just south of the city of Bordeaux have forced the evacuation of some 14,000 people. Spain is trying to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country. The heat wave has kept highs above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many parts of Spain. Spain’s Carlos III Institute says that 237 deaths from July 10-14 can be attributed to high temperatures.

By ANGELA CHARLTON and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

