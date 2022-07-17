Lawsuit says Bass Pro won’t honor lifetime warranty on socks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man says in a class-action lawsuit against Bass Pro that the outdoor outfitter is refusing to honor its lifetime warranty on its socks. Kent Slaughter of Springfield said that after years of exchanging his “Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks” every time they wore out, the Springfield-based company changed its policy in 2021 before he tried to return four pairs of socks. The Springfield News-Leader reports that instead of getting another pairs with a lifetime warranty, Slaughter said he was given socks that only carried a 60-day warranty. A Bass Pro representative said the company won’t comment on pending litigation.

