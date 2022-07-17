Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say that a man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform. The incident occurred Saturday night at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that a man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the man then fired the weapon. He was arrested and has not been identified. Robinson has starred in movies such as “Hot Tub Time Machine” as well as the American version of “The Office” television show. He said he was safe in a video posted to his Instagram account.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.