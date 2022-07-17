‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards
HONG KONG (AP) — Action-packed police thriller “Raging Fire” won best film and three other awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards Sunday, beating out a crowd favorite film about late Cantopop singer Anita Mui. The awards took place Sunday, after it was postponed thrice from April following the city’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak. It was also the first time that the awards were held in person since 2019. “Anita,” the highest-grossing Hong Kong film in the city last year, took home five awards, while crime thriller “Limbo” took home four.