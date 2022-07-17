Shattering of hotel glass door in Vegas mistaken for gunfire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The loud shattering of a glass door at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip apparently was mistaken for gunfire, causing panic inside and a social media frenzy about a possible active shooter. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they responded to calls of possible gunfire around 10:45 p.m. Saturday and found a glass door shattered in the valet area of the MGM Grand. Metro Police Capt. Branden Clarkson says there was no evidence of gunfire in the area and the event remains under investigation. He says one unidentified person has been detained and faces a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property. Clarkson says one person had minor injuries after falling down during the panic, but nobody was transported to a hospital.

