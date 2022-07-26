Doctors group: Sudan forces kill at least 1 during protests

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says security forces killed at least one person while violently dispersing anti-coup protesters in the capital of Khartoum and other cities. The Sudan’s Doctors Committee said Tuesday that the protester was shot dead when security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Omdurman, Khartoum’s sister city. It says the fatality has brought the death tally among protesters to 118 since the military seized power in October in a coup that plunged the country into further turmoil. The coup derailed the country’s already fragile path to democracy following a popular uprising forced the military’s removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

