Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at cop

DALLAS (AP) — A police document says that a 37-year-old woman arrested after opening fire at Dallas Love Field Airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant after firing a shot toward a police officer. The officer shot and wounded Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to a hospital after the late Monday morning shooting. An arrest warrant says that Odufwa went toward a ticket counter and witnesses reported hearing a disturbance before she pulled a gun. The arrest warrant says she fired two rounds in the ceiling and as she was confronted by a police officer, she fired in his direction.

