Maggie’s legacy: Divisive Thatcher looms over UK Tory race

LONDON (AP) — Two people are running to be Britain’s next prime minister, but a third presence looms over the contest: Margaret Thatcher. Almost a decade after her death, the former prime minister casts a powerful spell over Britain’s Conservative Party. In the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and prime minister, both Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak claim to embody the values of Thatcher. Truss even dresses in outfits that evoke the Iron Lady. But while Conservatives adore Thatcher, she is a contentious figure elsewhere in Britain. Critics see her as an intransigent ideologue whose free-market policies frayed social bonds and gutted industrial communities.

