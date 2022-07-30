Why Louvre’s Mona Lisa keeps a smile: Paris’ cooling system

PARIS (AP) — Perhaps the reason why the Mona Lisa maintains her famously enigmatic smile is that she benefits from one of Paris’ best-kept secrets: An underground cooling system that’s been helping her cope with sweltering heat that has broken temperature records in Europe. The little-known network lies underneath Europe’s biggest “urban cold” system in the French capital. Water is pumped from one of three locations lying by the Seine. These units need electricity to function, and in this case, it’s 100% renewable energy from solar panels and wind turbines. Paris City Hall has signed an ambitious contract to triple the size of this network by 2042 to 252 kilometers (157 miles) and make it the largest in the world.

By THOMAS ADAMSON and NICO GARRIGA Associated Press

