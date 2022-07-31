3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A third person has died months after an April shooting inside a crowded Iowa nightclub. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Marvin Cox died July 24. He had been on life support. Nine other people were also hurt. Timothy Rush was already charged with second-degree murder for killing his 35-year-old girlfriend and he was charged with wounding Cox. The charges against him will be updated. A second man is accused of killing a 25-year-old man that night. That second suspect is being held in Illinois, where he awaits extradition to Iowa.

