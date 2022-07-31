Africa sees some artifacts returned home but seeks far more

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — African countries’ efforts at restitution of artifacts from institutions in Europe are now blossoming with the return of pieces that once were thought unattainable. But many objects are still out of reach, and some officials worry they don’t even know the true extent of what was taken abroad. Pressure is growing on authorities in Britain in particular after Nigeria and Germany signed a deal for the return of hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes and France vowed to return 26 pieces known as the Abomey Treasures. One official says British authorities should “swallow their pride” and return treasures.

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA, FARAI MUTSAKA and CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press

