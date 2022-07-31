‘DC League of Super-Pets’ takes No. 1 with $23 million

The summer box office showed signs of slowing down this weekend as the animated “DC League of Super-Pets” opened in theaters across North America. Studio estimates Sunday show the superhero spinoff about Superman’s dog earned $23 million from over 4,000 locations. That is slightly less than expected but enough to capture the first-place spot and knock Jordan Peele’s “Nope” into second place. “Nope” fell over 50% from its debut last weekend and earned an additional $18 million. Third place went to “Thor: Love and Thunder,” fourth to “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and fifth to “Top Gun: Maverick” in its 10th weekend.

