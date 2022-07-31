Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky has continued to climb amid a renewed threat for more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday that the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms. Beshear has said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims. On top of that, more flash flooding is possible as the latest storms roll through. The National Weather Service says rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible Sunday in some of the same areas that were inundated last week.

