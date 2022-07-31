Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan

BEIJNG (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has riled Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory. Pelosi said in a statement she is leading a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and democratic governance. Pelosi has yet to confirm news reports that said she might stop in Taiwan. China’s ruling Communist Party has warned against visiting the island. Beijing sees contact between American officials and Taiwan as encouragement to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent. The Defense Ministry has warned of “strong measures to thwart any external interference.”

By JOE McDONALD and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

