Report: Prince Charles’ charity got donation from bin Ladens

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a 1 million-pound ($1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden. The Sunday Times reported that the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund received the money in 2013 from Bakr bin Laden and his brother Shafiq. Both are half-brothers of the former al Qaida leader, who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011. Charles’ Clarence House office said the decision to accept the money was taken by the charity’s trustees, not the prince. It said “thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation.”

