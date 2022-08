LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police said on Twitter that one person was dead in Thursday’s shooting. They said it was an active investigation and asked people to avoid the area.

