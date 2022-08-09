Former Twitter worker convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former Twitter employee has been convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Ahmad Abouammo, a U.S. citizen and former media partnership manager for Twitter’s Middle East region, was charged in 2019 with acting as an agent of Saudi Arabia without registering with the U.S. government. The case marked the first time the kingdom, long linked to the U.S. through its massive oil reserves and regional security arrangements, has been accused of spying in America.

