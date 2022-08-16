6 French tourists on plane that crashed into lake, killing 2

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot. Kane County Sheriff’s officials in Utah say witnesses reported seeing the plane out of Page crash into Lake Powell near Face Canyon shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Federal Aviation Administration officials said in a statement that the pilot of the single-engine Cessna 207 reported an engine problem before the plane went down. The aircraft was located in 120 feet of water and Kane County authorities say two people died in the submerged aircraft. Utah Department of Public Safety divers were trying to recover the bodies. The names of the dead and injured haven’t been released yet.

