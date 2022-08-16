California appeals court rejects COVID-19 fines for church

SAN J0SE, Calif. (AP) — A California appeals court says a church that defied safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding large religious services won’t have to pay about $200,000 in fines. The 6th District Court of Appeals on Monday reversed the fines and contempt-of-court findings against Calvary Chapel San Jose for holding the gatherings in 2020 and 2021 at the peak of the pandemic. The court cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that said the size limits on indoor worship services violated freedom of religion. However, the county of San Jose says the ruling doesn’t cover other COVID-19 rules violations, such as mask-wearing, and it will continue to seek some $2.3 million in penalties over those regulations.

