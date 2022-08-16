Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes.” Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Fresno, where he was booked to the Fresno County jail on a U.S. Marshals hold. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Cox, a Democrat, represented the 21st Congressional District from January 2019 to January 2021.