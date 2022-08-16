Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man’s arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, sparking panic among travelers, flight delays and cancellations. Neither injury was described as serious in a Las Vegas police report made public Tuesday comparing the incident to terrorism. Stefan Hutchison, of Oakland, told arresting officers he wanted to go home immediately, not wait for a flight on Monday. Police said he had also been arrested Saturday at the airport after pushing past TSA screening gates. Hutchison remains jailed in Las Vegas ahead of a court date on Wednesday. A deputy public defender who represented him declined to comment about the case.

